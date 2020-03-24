Precision Drilling (PD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

3/18/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$1.15. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$1.50.

3/13/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$2.00 to C$0.80.

3/12/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/10/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.00.

2/19/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

2/7/2020 – Precision Drilling was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.50. Precision Drilling Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05.

Get Precision Drilling Corp alerts:

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at C$43,080.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.