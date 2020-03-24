Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.48

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PHP traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 146.80 ($1.93). The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.58. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.40 ($2.15). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 163 ($2.14).

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell purchased 28,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,322.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

