Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0193 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $601,139.39 and approximately $3,571.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,159,776 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

