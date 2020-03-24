Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Principal Financial Group worth $69,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after buying an additional 241,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,537,000 after buying an additional 225,502 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $8,998,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 2,664,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,987. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

