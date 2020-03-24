Priority Technology (PRTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

