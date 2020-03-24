Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.25% of Procter & Gamble worth $780,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,397,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.13. 5,534,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.