Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,594 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,329,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after buying an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,397,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

