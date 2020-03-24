Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $60,048.67 and approximately $6,285.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z and Allcoin. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00032003 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00086361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.56 or 1.00807857 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000830 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.