ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 21,841 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 180% compared to the average volume of 7,800 call options.

Shares of SVXY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. 931,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,609. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $69.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 8.22% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

