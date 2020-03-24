Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

PTGX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 94,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,770. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $154.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

In related news, Director Harold E. Selick acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.