ProxyNode 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $42,660.11 and approximately $52.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.01030556 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 158,027,634 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

