Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 471,112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $14,556,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $4,615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 114,529 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $2,544,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $3,458,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $819.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

