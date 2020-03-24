Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 414,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Capital One Financial lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

NYSE WLL opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

