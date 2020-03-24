Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of St. Joe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in St. Joe by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in St. Joe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOE opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. St. Joe Co has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $926.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.94.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

