Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 51,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,879 shares of company stock valued at $444,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.97) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

