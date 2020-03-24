Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,640 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 410,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,900,000 after acquiring an additional 108,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $523.37 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $452.42 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.44.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.