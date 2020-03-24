Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 3,164 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.05% of PRA Health Sciences worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,515,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Shares of PRAH traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 658,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,011. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

