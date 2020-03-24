Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 719.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fortinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,144,000 after acquiring an additional 405,455 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.20.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $13.88 on Tuesday, reaching $99.78. 5,222,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,399. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,104 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

