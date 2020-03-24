Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $26.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 590,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,577. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.79. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

