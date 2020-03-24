Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,820,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,315,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,286,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pool by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,147,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,017,000 after buying an additional 71,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $11.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.05. The stock had a trading volume of 449,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,794. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.60.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

