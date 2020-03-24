Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 232.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 130,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,694. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

