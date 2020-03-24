Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,015.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after buying an additional 1,542,349 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,636,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,978,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,084,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,563,000 after acquiring an additional 740,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,534,000 after acquiring an additional 527,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.46.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,397,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $186.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.35%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

