Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.95.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $9.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.65. 6,865,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

