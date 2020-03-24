Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 86.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 75.0% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERI traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,490,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,938. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17.

ERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

