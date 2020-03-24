Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2,127.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,508 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,682 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,565. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.

