Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,063,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.56 and a 12 month high of $350.17.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.