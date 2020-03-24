Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,059. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

