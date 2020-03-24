Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.05. 18,985,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,573,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

