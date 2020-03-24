Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in S&P Global by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after buying an additional 226,081 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 419,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,486,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $41,845,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

S&P Global stock traded up $26.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.61. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

