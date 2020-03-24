Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded up $13.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. 1,314,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

