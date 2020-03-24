Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 215.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $9.73 on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 555,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

