Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $2.24 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,541,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,092,000 after acquiring an additional 991,498 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,013,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after acquiring an additional 331,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 289,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. 860,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,211. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

