Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $22,451,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 818,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151,604 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,430. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

