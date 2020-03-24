Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $11.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.39.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

