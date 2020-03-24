Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

AWK traded up $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.95. 2,167,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,748. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

