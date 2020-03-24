Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Avnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avnet by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. 941,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

