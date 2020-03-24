Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $22.06 on Tuesday, reaching $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 42,733,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,020. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.40, a PEG ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.43 and a 200-day moving average of $330.63. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $256.00 to $173.00 in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

