Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $22.16 on Tuesday, hitting $196.84. 3,130,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,093. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.34.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

