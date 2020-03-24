Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

