Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 24,000 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 857.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 861,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,452. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

