Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,339 Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $18.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

