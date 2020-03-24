Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

NYSE HII traded up $11.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

