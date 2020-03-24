Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,151 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

Shares of V stock traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,318,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,295,286. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

