Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 274 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $75.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,130.01. 3,618,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,891. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,354.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

