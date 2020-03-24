Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 4,358 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded up $18.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.43. 2,032,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.15. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.65.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.