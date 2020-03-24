Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 6,100 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

TJX stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,463,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

