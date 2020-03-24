Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 650 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.80.

NYSE:LMT traded up $12.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

