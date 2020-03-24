PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) is Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 269.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up 10.8% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.38. 778,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,036. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $241,980. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

