PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,723 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 1.41% of PTC worth $121,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,524,000 after buying an additional 169,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after acquiring an additional 456,216 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,494,000 after acquiring an additional 661,676 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after acquiring an additional 769,841 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,618,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,197,000 after acquiring an additional 329,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98 and a beta of 1.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock worth $241,980 over the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

