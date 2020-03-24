Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 134.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.57% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

VRTS stock traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,545. The firm has a market cap of $523.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.